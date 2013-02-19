David Axelrod Joins NBC News, MSNBC

Former White House senior adviser David Axelrod has joined

NBC News and MSNBC as a senior political analyst.

He will join the networks' roster of political analysts that

includes former John McCain campaign strategist Steve Schmidt, former RNC

chairman Michael Steele and former Pennsylvania Governor Ed Rendell. Last week former White House press secretary Robert Gibbs also became a contibutor for MSNBC.

Axelrod was a senior strategist for President Obama's 2008

and 2012 campaigns and has spent nearly three decades in politics. He started

his career as a journalist at the Chicago Tribune as a political writer,

columnist and City Hall bureau chief.