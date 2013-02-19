David Axelrod Joins NBC News, MSNBC
Former White House senior adviser David Axelrod has joined
NBC News and MSNBC as a senior political analyst.
He will join the networks' roster of political analysts that
includes former John McCain campaign strategist Steve Schmidt, former RNC
chairman Michael Steele and former Pennsylvania Governor Ed Rendell. Last week former White House press secretary Robert Gibbs also became a contibutor for MSNBC.
Axelrod was a senior strategist for President Obama's 2008
and 2012 campaigns and has spent nearly three decades in politics. He started
his career as a journalist at the Chicago Tribune as a political writer,
columnist and City Hall bureau chief.
