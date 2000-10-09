David Alan Krall

president and CEO, Avid Technology, Tewksbury, Mass.

B. May 8, 1960, Poughkeepsie, N.Y.; B.S., 1982, and M.S., 1983, electrical engineering, MIT, Cambridge, Mass.; MBA, Harvard Business School, 1989; engineer, Texas Instruments, Dallas, 1982-83; group leader, General Computer, Cambridge, Mass., 1983-84; engineering mgr., Optima Systems, Burlington, Mass., 1984-89; program manager, Acuson Corp., Mountain View, Calif., 1989-95; director, program management, Digidesign, Palo Alto, Calif., 1995-96; VP engineering, 1996-97; COO, 1998; president/COO, Avid Technology, Tewksbury, Mass., Oct. 1999-March 2000; current position since April; m. Karen, 1983; children: Audrey, Rachel, Brian and Eric.