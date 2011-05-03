Dave Thomas Stepping Down at Nielsen

Nielsen's media client chief Dave Thomas will step down next month to be replaced by Mitch Barns, reports MediaPost.

Currently

the president of Nielsen Greater China, Barns will step into the role

of media client president, which includes the company's TV ratings

business, on June 1. Thomas is not expected to be leaving for another

job at the moment, instead taking time off.

Thomas

was instrumental in brokering the deal between Nielsen and News Corp.,

shortly after a war broke out between the two companies over how

minority TV audiences and counted among the ratings. Earlier in his

tenure, Thomas gained the support of cable networks with his National

Audience Demographics reports; cable networks make up more of Nielsen's

revenue than broadcast nets do.

Barns is seen by some as a possible heir to Nielsen chief David Calhoun.