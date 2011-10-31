Dave Payette To Head Snell's Sales

Snell has hired Dave Payette as global sales director, where he will lead the vendor's worldwide sales effort and spearhead strategic initiatives for the company's expansion.

Payette will be based in Reading, U.K. and report to Simon Derry, CEO of Snell.

"Dave has a strong track record of international sales and channel management," noted Derry in a statement. "His considerable experience and success in establishing and implementing cohesive enterprise-wide growth strategies will be invaluable as we continue to expand our sales and customer support operations across international markets."

Prior to joining Snell, Payette was managing director and head of sales at NEC U.K., where he oversaw an extensive range of enterprise IT and service-provider network portfolios.

While at NEC, he helped the company become a leading technology provider for the U.K.'s digital switchover.

Payette is also known for delivering the technology behind Anschutz Entertainment Group's $500 million transformation of London's Millennium Dome into The 02 Arena, the world's largest indoor entertainment complex.

Before that he spent 15 years contributing to the international growth of such American firms as Electronic Data Systems (EDS), Lucent Technologies, and Avaya in senior executive positions.

Payette holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Michigan in Japanese Studies.