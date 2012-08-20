Dave Coletti: ESPN's Real 'Stat Boy'

B&C's 2012 Digital All-Stars

With apologies to Pardon

the Interruption’s Tony Reali—

who is affectionately referred

to as “stat boy”—ESPN’s actual “stat boy”

is Dave Coletti.



“Digital Dave” (as he’s known around the

home office in Bristol, Conn.) serves as ESPN’s

VP, digital research & analytics. Coletti is

charged with managing

the team that is responsible

for understanding

all aspects of audience

behavior across the

company’s digital properties,

which include

ESPN.com, ESPN Mobile

and WatchESPN.

“We’re looking at traditional

Web traffic, mobile

smartphone traffic,

tablet usage and video

player usage, whether

it’s on a tablet, computer

or an Xbox,” Coletti

says, defining the parameters.

Coletti likes what the numbers are telling

him. “The one overarching theme is that

there’s clearly a continued acceleration of

digital usage,” he says. Coletti believes that,

as digital platforms become more and more

a part of ESPN viewers’ lives, those numbers

will continue to rise. “We see nothing but

increased usage across

all of our digital platforms,”

he says.

Coletti credits ESPN’s

multiplatform content

as a key reason why

the Worldwide Leader

in Sports on television

is also a digital leader.

“Our content is designed

to live across all

of the media that we

play in,” he says. “You

see this flow of audience

across devices,

across platforms, across

all of our content.”

The exec, who has been with ESPN since

1998, has been lauded for vigorously promoting

the use of time-based metrics to

evaluate ESPN’s digital assets, which was

quickly adopted.

Coletti’s influence expands far outside of

ESPN’s walls. Sales presentations to agencies

and clients usually begin with an introduction

to “average minute audience” and how

ESPN performs compared to the competition.

He also serves on the research committees

of several leading trade organizations,

including the Online Publishers Association,

Interactive Advertising Bureau and Media

Rating Council, as well as serving on senior

client advisory boards of both comScore and

Nielsen Online.

And Coletti sees no reason why he—or

ESPN’s digital growth—will slow anytime

soon. “We see the continued adoption of

technology by the consumer to fulfill their

needs and to follow content in the best available

way,” he says.