Dave Boylan, who has been vice president and general manager of Foxs wtvt(tv) Tampa for three years, has been named vice president and general manager of Foxs kttv(tv) Los Angeles and Regional Sports New West.

Dave Boylan, who has been vice president and general manager of Fox's WTVT(TV) Tampa for three years, has been named vice president and general manager of Fox's KTTV(TV) Los Angeles and Regional Sports New West. "Under his leadership," FOX said in announcing the appointment last week, "wtvt has experienced ratings increases in virtually all time periods as well as in local news, where the station now leads its competitors in most newscasts in the highly competitive Tampa market."