Dauman Sees Q3 Ad Sales Rise for Viacom
Viacom CEO Philippe Dauman said that domestic advertising sales are
expected to rise more than 4% in the third quarter and that the momentum
should continue into the rest of the year.
Viacom had lagged behind
its cable network peers regarding domestic ad sales growth in the past
two quarters - U.S. ad sales rose 1% in the first quarter and 4% in the
second quarter, compared to 13% second quarter growth at Discovery Communications.
While
he wouldn't pinpoint just how much ad sales will rise, Dauman, speaking
at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia conference in New York, said that the
third quarter will be better.
