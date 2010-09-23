Dauman Sees Q3 Ad Sales Rise for Viacom

Viacom CEO Philippe Dauman said that domestic advertising sales are

expected to rise more than 4% in the third quarter and that the momentum

should continue into the rest of the year.

Viacom had lagged behind

its cable network peers regarding domestic ad sales growth in the past

two quarters - U.S. ad sales rose 1% in the first quarter and 4% in the

second quarter, compared to 13% second quarter growth at Discovery Communications.

While

he wouldn't pinpoint just how much ad sales will rise, Dauman, speaking

at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia conference in New York, said that the

third quarter will be better.

Click here for the full story at Multichannel.com