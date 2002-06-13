Dateline unmasks `Deep Throat'

"Deep Throat" revealed?

NBC said a segment on Dateline Friday will do just that.

The identity of the secret source (to Washington Post reporters Bob

Woodward and Carl Bernstein) at the center of the Watergate scandal has been a

mystery for nearly 30 years.

But Professor William Gaines and a group of his University of Illinois

journalism students have teamed up to try to crack the case.

Using computer technology and old-fashioned research, NBC said, they plan to

identify the person who helped to bring down the Nixon presidency.

The results of their efforts -- part of a yearlong project -- will air during

Friday's Dateline.