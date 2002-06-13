Dateline unmasks `Deep Throat'
"Deep Throat" revealed?
NBC said a segment on Dateline Friday will do just that.
The identity of the secret source (to Washington Post reporters Bob
Woodward and Carl Bernstein) at the center of the Watergate scandal has been a
mystery for nearly 30 years.
But Professor William Gaines and a group of his University of Illinois
journalism students have teamed up to try to crack the case.
Using computer technology and old-fashioned research, NBC said, they plan to
identify the person who helped to bring down the Nixon presidency.
The results of their efforts -- part of a yearlong project -- will air during
Friday's Dateline.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.