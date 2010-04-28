Data, Phone Drive Comcast Q1

Comcast lost about 82,000 basic subscribers in the first quarter, but

fueled by strong increases in high-speed data and phone customers

managed to squeeze out better than expected results.

Consolidated

revenue was up 3.8% to $9.2 billion and operating cash flow rose 3.5% to

$3.6 billion, in line with most analysts' estimates. In the cable

segment, revenue rose 3.5% to $8.7 billion and operating cash flow was

up 4.1% to $3.5 billion Fueling that growth was 399,000 additional

high-speed data customers (its best performance since the first quarter

of 2008) and 273,000 additional digital phone customers. Advertising

revenue increased 24% in the period and commercial services also

contributed to the growth, with revenue in that segment up 49%. Capital

expenditures also decreased 20.3% in the period to $925 million, which

helped boost free cash flow to $1.9 billion, a 38.1% increase over the

same period last year.

