Data, Phone Drive Comcast Q1
Comcast lost about 82,000 basic subscribers in the first quarter, but
fueled by strong increases in high-speed data and phone customers
managed to squeeze out better than expected results.
Consolidated
revenue was up 3.8% to $9.2 billion and operating cash flow rose 3.5% to
$3.6 billion, in line with most analysts' estimates. In the cable
segment, revenue rose 3.5% to $8.7 billion and operating cash flow was
up 4.1% to $3.5 billion Fueling that growth was 399,000 additional
high-speed data customers (its best performance since the first quarter
of 2008) and 273,000 additional digital phone customers. Advertising
revenue increased 24% in the period and commercial services also
contributed to the growth, with revenue in that segment up 49%. Capital
expenditures also decreased 20.3% in the period to $925 million, which
helped boost free cash flow to $1.9 billion, a 38.1% increase over the
same period last year.
For the full story from Multichannel News, click here.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.