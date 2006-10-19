Darling Named CIO at TBS

Dan Darling, senior VP of technology production and operations for TBS, has been named chief information officer.

Darling, based in Atlanta, heads up all technology support and applications development for Turner Studios, CNN, and its entertainment networks, including TBS, TNT, Cartoon, Turner Classic Movies and Court. He also works for it's on demand, mobile and broadband offerings, and NBA-TV at home and abroad.

Darling joined the company in 1985.