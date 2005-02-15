Danza Takes Bigger Bite of Apple

Buena Vista Television's Tony Danza Show -- the only one of five new syndicated talk shows already renewed for year two -- is demonstrating some ratings firepower in the nation's top market and Danza's hometown.

In the first week of the February sweep in New York, the show averaged a 3.8/14, winning its 10 a.m. time slot on WABC, up 19% in rating and four share points over the time period performance last February (Wayne Brady).

Over the past 10 weeks, the show has averaged a 3.5/12 in the Big Apple.

