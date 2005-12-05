Danza Not Yet Down for the Count

Despite the loss of key clearances in two of the top-four markets next season, Buena Vista Television is refusing to throw in the towel on The Tony Danza Show.

The clearance of King World’s new Rachael Ray lifestyle show next season in more than 70% of the country includes two of BVT’s sister Disney-owned stations, WABC New York and WPVI Philadelphia.

The Ray clearances will bump Danza out of his strong 10 a.m. Live With Regis & Kelly lead-out slot on both stations, where BVT noted Danza has ranked first in its time periods.

In a statement, BVT said: “We are fully committed to The Tony Danza Show for the 2006-07 season. While we are disappointed by the loss of our clearances in New York and Philadelphia, we are actively pursuing new station partners in those markets for next year.”