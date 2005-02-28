Danza Moves Up in Chicago

Freshman syndicated talker The Tony Danza Show (Buena Vista Television) is getting an upgrade in the nation's No. 3 market for next fall.

The show is moving from a late-night clearance on WLS-TV Chicago, which is owned by Buena Vista sibling ABC, to NBC-owned WMAQ-TV there for a noon airing.

Danza is renewed for season two and has been hunting for upgrades in three of the top-five markets.

The show got a big boost at the end of last month, when it got a daytime clearance in L.A., the nation's second-largest market. Again it was a case of moving from an ABC-owned station's late-night clearance to a daytime slot on the competition, in that case Viacom's KCBS/KCAL duopoly.

Buena Vista continues to work on an upgrade in Boston.