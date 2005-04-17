Danza Gets Major (Market) Boost

The Tony Danza Show is picking up and moving.

The pick-up is in Washington, where Buena Vista's freshman syndicated talker will now be carried on Fox-owned WTTG beginning in fall 2005. It previously did not have an outlet in the nation's ninth-ranked market.

Danza will be moving up in Boston, where the show is being shifted from a late-night clearance on WCVB to a noon airing on Fox's WFXT.

The show has also been picked up for the 2005-2006 season on WGCL Atlanta, where it runs at 10 a.m.

Danza has already been renewed for a second season in more than 120 markets covering 90% of the country.

Season to date, Danza has a 1.3 national rating. Danza had already gotten a boost from upgrades in L.A. and Chicago two months ago, but has been hunting for an upgrade in Boston and a home in D.C.