Danny Glover Narrates ‘Cold Case Files’ Reboot on A&E

A&E Network is bringing back the series Cold Case Files, the first of ten episodes debuting Monday, Feb. 27. Cold Case Files originally premiered on A&E in 1998 and ran until 2006, amassing 125 episodes across five seasons. The return will explore “compelling new cases that have gone cold for years and chronicle the journeys of the detectives who reopened them,” according to A&E.

The series comes from Blumhouse Television and independent production studio Ample.

“Cold Case Files remains one of A&E’s most beloved and successful series of all time,” said Elaine Frontain Bryant, executive VP and head of programming at A&E. “The new creative team has infused the franchise with a rejuvenated approach to storytelling at a time when true-crime investigation is capturing the nation’s attention more than ever.”

Each episode of Cold Case Files will feature a single case that has been left unsolved for years, brought to life through dramatizations and first-person storytelling from the detectives and loved ones of those directly involved in the case.

Executive producers for Ample are Ari Mark and Phil Lott and those for Blumhouse Television are Jason Blum, Marci Wiseman, Jeremy Gold and Jessica Rhoades. Laura Fleury and Evan Lerner executive produce the series on behalf of A&E.

