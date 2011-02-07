Daniels Named Discovery Channel Production and Development VP

Discovery Channel named Nancy Daniels executive VP, Production and Development for the network, according to a Monday announcement from Discovery Channel President and GM Clark Bunting. Daniels will be based in Los Angeles and will report to Bunting.

Daniels previously served as senior VP, Production and Development for TLC, overseeing the launch of series including Cake Boss, Sister Wives and Sarah Palin's Alaska since joining the network in 2008. Prior to joining Discovery Communications in 2007 as VP of Development and Production for Discovery Studios--West Coast, Daniels served as VP of Alternative Sales Development for CBS.

"Nancy and Clark are a powerhouse team," said Eileen O'Neill, group president, Discovery and TLC Networks. "Her proven success at TLC and ability to identify and nurture compelling real-life characters will help guide Discovery Channel to continued ratings success."