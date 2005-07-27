Dancing Adds Results Show

One day after ABC Entertainment President Steve McPherson was bombarded by questions from television critics about the voting on summer reality hit Dancing With The Stars, the network today announced it will add a 30-minute results show when it returns midseason.

The network had come under fire from fans, and television critics at the summer press tour, due to the vague and somewhat awkward nature of the results tabulation--fan voting counted toward the following week's show's vote-off.

The addition of a results show means viewers’ votes will now be combined with the scores of the judges so that everyone is voting on the same dance. Judges will give scores after each dance, and then following the 60-minute performance show, viewers will be able to call in with their votes.

McPherson, questioned on Tuesday by TV critics as to whether winner Kelly Monaco bested John O’Hurley because she is an ABC daytime star, also said he was considering a "dance off" special between the two finalists.

No return date has been set for the show, although McPherson said Tuesday he hopes to have it back on the air in January.