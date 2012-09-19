Dana Perino Exiting BBG

Dana Perino is leaving the Broadcasting Board of Governors

at the end of the year.





Perino, former press secretary to President George W. Bush,

said in a note to other board members about the decision that her move to New

York had reduced her ability to participate on the board to her own standard

for public service. "I do not see that changing in the foreseeable future;

therefore, I felt the best thing to do was clear the way for someone

else."





BBG is an independent entity overseeing all U.S. government

backed non-military, international broadcasting comprising broadcasts in 59

languages via Voice of America (VOA), the Office of Cuba Broadcasting (OCB),

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL), Radio Free Asia (RFA), and the Middle

East Broadcasting Networks.