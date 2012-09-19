Dana Perino Exiting BBG
Dana Perino is leaving the Broadcasting Board of Governors
at the end of the year.
Perino, former press secretary to President George W. Bush,
said in a note to other board members about the decision that her move to New
York had reduced her ability to participate on the board to her own standard
for public service. "I do not see that changing in the foreseeable future;
therefore, I felt the best thing to do was clear the way for someone
else."
BBG is an independent entity overseeing all U.S. government
backed non-military, international broadcasting comprising broadcasts in 59
languages via Voice of America (VOA), the Office of Cuba Broadcasting (OCB),
Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL), Radio Free Asia (RFA), and the Middle
East Broadcasting Networks.
