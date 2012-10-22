Dan Shulman Signs Multiyear Extension With ESPN

ESPN has inked Dan Shulman to a multiyear extension to

continue as play-by-play announcer for the network's Sunday Night Baseball

slate.





He will also resume his play-by-play role for the net's

college basketball coverage, as well as continue with ESPN Radio. Shulman will

call the World Series, along with his Sunday Night Baseball partner Orel

Hershiser, beginning Wednesday on ESPN Radio.





Shulman was part of the team that replaced longtime Sunday

Night Baseball broadcasters Jon Miller and Joe Morgan beginning in 2011.





"Dan's one of the most talented and versatile

play-by-play commentators in our industry," said Jed Drake, senior VP

and executive producer. "Dan's voice has become unmistakable, his

storytelling ability is top-notch and his penchant for making his colleagues

better is an incredible asset to ESPN and to sports fans."





Shulman was the recipient of the 2012 NSSA (National

Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association) Sportscaster of the Year Award.