Dan Shulman Signs Multiyear Extension With ESPN
ESPN has inked Dan Shulman to a multiyear extension to
continue as play-by-play announcer for the network's Sunday Night Baseball
slate.
He will also resume his play-by-play role for the net's
college basketball coverage, as well as continue with ESPN Radio. Shulman will
call the World Series, along with his Sunday Night Baseball partner Orel
Hershiser, beginning Wednesday on ESPN Radio.
Shulman was part of the team that replaced longtime Sunday
Night Baseball broadcasters Jon Miller and Joe Morgan beginning in 2011.
"Dan's one of the most talented and versatile
play-by-play commentators in our industry," said Jed Drake, senior VP
and executive producer. "Dan's voice has become unmistakable, his
storytelling ability is top-notch and his penchant for making his colleagues
better is an incredible asset to ESPN and to sports fans."
Shulman was the recipient of the 2012 NSSA (National
Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association) Sportscaster of the Year Award.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.