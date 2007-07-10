Dan Patrick Leaves The Big Show

Dan Patrick, a staple on ESPN and ESPN Radio for the last 20 years, famous for his catchphrases including “Welcome to the big show” and “en fuego,” has announced that he will be parting ways with the sports net.

Patrick was an anchor on SportsCenter from 1989 until 2006, and since 1999 has hosted The Dan Patrick Show on ESPN Radio. He has also contributed to ESPN’s NBA coverage, including serving as host of the studio program NBA Countdown and reporting at the NBA Finals. His last ESPN Radio broadcast will be August 17th .



The mutual agreement will allow Patrick to pursue new interests outside of ESPN.

“I’ve spent a third of my life at ESPN,” said Patrick. “I feel privileged to have had this opportunity and I have extremely mixed emotions about leaving. With that said, I told ESPN that I believe it’s time for me to try something different, something that will also be challenging and rewarding. While I’m not sure what that will be, I am grateful to ESPN for its willingness to allow me to pursue new endeavors.”