Dan Harrison stepped in as Fox scheduling

chief in January—a crucial time for

the network. Fox’s youthful target demo

is proving they can change their viewing

habits quicker than their underwear. At

the same time, American Idol and Fox’s

Sunday animation block are aging, stalwart

drama House is wrapping up and The X Factor is getting a reboot.

And Harrison’s boss, Fox Entertainment president Kevin Reilly, is thisclose

to meeting his goal of cementing a successful live-action comedy block.

Lucky for Harrison, as he attempts to continue the Fox schedule’s

dominance among viewers 18-49, his predecessor, Preston Beckman,

now in a senior strategy role, remains in his corner. And don’t be surprised

if some tricks from Harrison’s most recent stomping grounds,

CBS—where the comedy block has been conquered and he worked

with strategy whiz Kelly Kahl—show up at Fox.