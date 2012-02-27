Dan Harrison
Dan Harrison stepped in as Fox scheduling
chief in January—a crucial time for
the network. Fox’s youthful target demo
is proving they can change their viewing
habits quicker than their underwear. At
the same time, American Idol and Fox’s
Sunday animation block are aging, stalwart
drama House is wrapping up and The X Factor is getting a reboot.
And Harrison’s boss, Fox Entertainment president Kevin Reilly, is thisclose
to meeting his goal of cementing a successful live-action comedy block.
Lucky for Harrison, as he attempts to continue the Fox schedule’s
dominance among viewers 18-49, his predecessor, Preston Beckman,
now in a senior strategy role, remains in his corner. And don’t be surprised
if some tricks from Harrison’s most recent stomping grounds,
CBS—where the comedy block has been conquered and he worked
with strategy whiz Kelly Kahl—show up at Fox.
