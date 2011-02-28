Dan Abrams Joins ABC News

Dan Abrams, the chief legal analyst for NBC News and MSNBC, has joined ABC News' Good Morning America

in a similar role. He will be the legal

analyst for the morning program and also occasionally anchor GMA Weekend and contribute additional

pieces.

Abrams' first GMA apperance will be tomorrow.

ABC News President Ben Sherwood officially announced the hire

in a memo to staff Monday morning. Abrams and Sherwood previously worked

together at NBC Nightly News.

"I've known Dan

since the start of his successful network career," said Sherwood in an e-mail

to staff. "An insightful lawyer, he is also a high-impact broadcaster,

commentator, analyst and entrepreneur."

Abrams was general manager of MSNBC from June 2006 to

October 2007, prior to which he hosted the nightly legal affairs program The Abrams Report. He is also the

founder of Abrams Media Network, which includes the Website Mediaite.com.