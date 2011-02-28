Dan Abrams Joins ABC News
Dan Abrams, the chief legal analyst for NBC News and MSNBC, has joined ABC News' Good Morning America
in a similar role. He will be the legal
analyst for the morning program and also occasionally anchor GMA Weekend and contribute additional
pieces.
Abrams' first GMA apperance will be tomorrow.
ABC News President Ben Sherwood officially announced the hire
in a memo to staff Monday morning. Abrams and Sherwood previously worked
together at NBC Nightly News.
"I've known Dan
since the start of his successful network career," said Sherwood in an e-mail
to staff. "An insightful lawyer, he is also a high-impact broadcaster,
commentator, analyst and entrepreneur."
Abrams was general manager of MSNBC from June 2006 to
October 2007, prior to which he hosted the nightly legal affairs program The Abrams Report. He is also the
founder of Abrams Media Network, which includes the Website Mediaite.com.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.