Damla Dogan Joins E!

Damla Dogan has been named VP of original programming and series development for E! Entertainment Television. Dogan comes to E! from VH1, where she had served as director of series development and original programming.

"Damla's outstanding experience coupled with her strong relationships with the industry's top creative minds make her an excellent addition to our development team," said Lisa Berger, executive VP of original programming and series development for E! "We are very fortunate to have such a talented person on board as we continue to expand the network's new program development across a variety of genres."

In her new role Dogan will oversee the development of new programs for the network, and collaborate with outside production companies and other creative agents on behalf of E!