Damiano To Retire from NBC Universal

John Damiano, executive VP of affiliate relations, will retire after 38 years with NBC Universal at the beginning of June. An announcement regarding a replacement will be made “shortly,” a spokeswoman said.

NBCU President-CEO Jeff Zucker credited Damiano with building the strength of the affiliate group, saying, "He's been a terrific executive who has left his mark on the company throughout his nearly 40-year career. He'll certainly be missed by us at NBCU and by all our affiliate partners around the country."

Jay Ireland, President of NBC Universal Television Stations and Network Operations, called Damiano “a key leader at NBCU and a driving force in establishing the strong relationships we enjoy with our affiliates. More importantly, he's an all-around good guy, who is well respected by his staff, colleagues and business associates. We'd like to thank him for his many contributions over the years and wish him the very best of luck with his retirement." Damiano has been the position since August 1995, after previously serving as VP of NBC Research. Earlier, he was senior VP of affiliate relations and held VP posts in affiliate services and network systems, affiliate marketing and affiliate relations operations.

He started at NBC in 1969 as a station information analyst following graduation from Manhattan College. Damiano served eight years in the Army Reserve, attaining the rank of captain before leaving the service in 1977.