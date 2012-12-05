Dame Elisabeth Murdoch Passes Away at 103

Dame Elisabeth Murdoch, mother of News Corp. CEO Rupert

Murdoch, died Wednesday at the family's home in Melbourne, Australia. She was

103.





Murdoch was known as one of Australia's biggest

philanthropists, devoting her life to causes including Melbourne's Royal

Children's Hospital and the National Gallery of Victoria. She is survived

by 77 descendants, including 50 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.





"We have lost the most wonderful mother but we are all

grateful to have had her love and wisdom for so many years," said Murdoch

through a statement on behalf of his family. "Throughout her life, our

mother demonstrated the very best qualities of true public service. Her

energy and personal commitment made our country a more hopeful place and she

will be missed by many."





In lieu of floral tributes, donations can be made online to

the Murdoch Children's Research Institute at www.mcri.edu.au.