Dame Elisabeth Murdoch Passes Away at 103
Dame Elisabeth Murdoch, mother of News Corp. CEO Rupert
Murdoch, died Wednesday at the family's home in Melbourne, Australia. She was
103.
Murdoch was known as one of Australia's biggest
philanthropists, devoting her life to causes including Melbourne's Royal
Children's Hospital and the National Gallery of Victoria. She is survived
by 77 descendants, including 50 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
"We have lost the most wonderful mother but we are all
grateful to have had her love and wisdom for so many years," said Murdoch
through a statement on behalf of his family. "Throughout her life, our
mother demonstrated the very best qualities of true public service. Her
energy and personal commitment made our country a more hopeful place and she
will be missed by many."
In lieu of floral tributes, donations can be made online to
the Murdoch Children's Research Institute at www.mcri.edu.au.
