Dalton takes Twentieth TV post

Robb Dalton has been named president of programming and production at Twentieth Television.

This move reunites Dalton with his former CBS Enterprises colleague, current Twentieth chief Bob Cook. Most recently president of Fireworks Television, which jointly produced the upcoming Mutant X with Tribune Entertainment, Dalton steps into an arguably key role at Twentieth.

There will likely be ample opportunity for him to create new shows, since the Fox/Chris-Craft merger has beefed up Twentieth's distribution outlets.

Prior to Fireworks, Dalton worked in development and production for CBS. - Susanne Ault