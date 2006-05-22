Dallas Station Asks To Go Digital

Dallas TV station KLDT(TV)--on channel 54--has asked the FCC to allow it flash cut to digital, meaning it will drop its analog signal and broadcast only in the new format.

The FCC is allowing broadcasters on channels 52-58 to give up their analog channels before the 2009 cut-off date so it can speed up the conversion of that spectrum to new uses like Qualcomm's MediaFLO video service. Those companies are also allowed to pay the broadcasters to vacate early.

Qualcomm already has the license for channel 55 in Dallas and is pushing the FCC to approve the KLDT flash cut, which would allow it to launch the service without having to worry about interference to channel 54. It does not comment on possible payments.

Currently, Qualcomm is pushing the FCC to clarify what is acceptable adjacent-channel interference so that the company can start rolling out its multichannel video service nationally in the second half of 2006.

It has sent lots of letters, according to FCC filings, but has yet to receive an answer.