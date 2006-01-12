Dallas Gets News On Demand

Following the lead of several CBS owned-and-operated stations, KTVT Dallas-Fort Worth and its sister UPN station, KTXA, are making local news and programming available on Comcast’s video on demand service. KTVT will offer all of its local newscasts to VOD customers 30 minutes after the live airing and make it available until the next program.

Comcast customers will also have access to local sports shows, including KTVT’s The Score and KTXA’s Time Out with Coach Johnson.

In several other markets, CBS O&Os are also dabbling in VOD. KPIX San Francisco has made its 6:30 p.m. news available for Comcast customers, while KCNC Denver provides Comcast with several daily newscasts.

“In the face of emerging technologies, it’s important to make access as convenient as possible for our viewers,” KTVT/KTXA President/GM Steve Mauldin said in a statement.

CBS will be well-represented in the city's VOD lineup. Comcast has just added four CBS prime time shows, including powerhouse CSI, to its On Demand lineup in that and other cities, though it is charging 99 cents per episode. --John Eggerton contributed to this report.

