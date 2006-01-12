Dallas Gets Broadcast News On Demand

CBS owned KTVT (CBS affiliate) and KTXA (UPN), both Dallas-Fort Worth, has found a way to reach viewers who might be in traffic or otherwise occupied when their newscasts first air.

The two stations are making those newscasts available for free on Comcast's On Demand service there. They are accessible a half-hour after initial airing and until replaced by the next day's newscast.

CBS will be well-represented in the city's VOD lineup. Comcast has just launched four CBS prime time shows, including powerhouse CSI, in its On Demand lineup in that and other cities for 99 cents per episode.

“In the face of emerging technologies, it’s important to make access as convenient as possible for our viewers,” said Steve Mauldin, president and GM of both stations.