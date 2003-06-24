D'Alba upped at CNN
Cable News Network said Tuesday that president of ad sales Larry Goodman is exiting and his
top lieutenant, Greg D'Alba, will be upped to executive vice president and chief operating officer of
CNN's ad sales and marketing.
D'Alba will report to CNN Chairman Jim Walton.
Goodman said he plans to either "retire or resurface in another industry,"
possibly the energy sector.
He said the timing was right for his departure. "I'm happy to be going out at
a time when CNN is coming off a monster upfront and huge second quarter," he added.
D'Alba was most recently executive VP of CNN Sales, charged with selling CNN, CNN
Headline News and CNNfn.
He is now the chief executive for all CNN's domestic cable and online advertising
and marketing.
D'Alba said his new challenge is to keep CNN's domestic business flowing and
grow global advertising.
"A real challenge is how well we're going to effectively convince advertisers
with global marketing capabilities to use our services across the world," said
D'Alba, who joined Turner in 1986 as an account executive.
Goodman, a 20-year Turner veteran, has been president since
1995.
