Daily Show Staffers Join Union

The Writers Guild of America East says that staffers at Comedy Central hit, The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, have joined the union.



The new members comprise 14 staffers--Stewart, two producers, and 11 writers, all from production company Hello Doggie (the show is a Comedy Central/Hello Doggie production).



In addition to representing news writers and producers in radio and TV--it is in a contract battle with CBS at the moment--the union also represents screenwriters and entertainment TV writers including those for Letterman, Leno, and Conan.



Arguably, the Daily Show crew could probably qualify in both the news and entertainment categories.

