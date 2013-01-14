Dade Hayes Joins 'B&C' as Executive Editor

Dade Hayes is joining B&C as executive editor,

reporting directly to editor-in-chief Melissa Grego effective immediately.

Based in New York, Hayes will work closely with Grego in

overseeing and executing editorial initiatives across all of B&C's

platforms -- print, digital and live events.

"In addition to having a fantastic knowledge of and

background in TV, media and entertainment, Dade is one of the most talented

reporters and editors in the business," Grego said. "I am so happy to have him

on board to work by my side."

Hayes joins B&C from a successful run in PR at

Rubenstein Communications, where he was senior VP and his clients included

Tribeca Enterprises, Paramount Pictures, New Year's Eve in Times Square and NFL

Network.

Prior to that, Hayes served as assistant managing editor,

New York bureau chief and a reporter at Variety. He also has served in

editor or reporter roles at Entertainment Weekly, Los Angeles Times

and the Associated Press.

Hayes is also an author, having released two

industry-related titles. He is the author of Anytime Playdate: Inside the

Preschool Entertainment Boom, or, How Television Became My Baby's Best Friend

(Simon & Schuster, 2008) and the coauthor of Open Wide: How Hollywood

Box Office Became a National Obsession (Miramax Books, 2004).

Hayes succeeds Grego in the role of executive editor. Grego

was namededitor-in-chief in November.