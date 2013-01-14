Dade Hayes Joins 'B&C' as Executive Editor
By B&C Staff
Dade Hayes is joining B&C as executive editor,
reporting directly to editor-in-chief Melissa Grego effective immediately.
Based in New York, Hayes will work closely with Grego in
overseeing and executing editorial initiatives across all of B&C's
platforms -- print, digital and live events.
"In addition to having a fantastic knowledge of and
background in TV, media and entertainment, Dade is one of the most talented
reporters and editors in the business," Grego said. "I am so happy to have him
on board to work by my side."
Hayes joins B&C from a successful run in PR at
Rubenstein Communications, where he was senior VP and his clients included
Tribeca Enterprises, Paramount Pictures, New Year's Eve in Times Square and NFL
Network.
Prior to that, Hayes served as assistant managing editor,
New York bureau chief and a reporter at Variety. He also has served in
editor or reporter roles at Entertainment Weekly, Los Angeles Times
and the Associated Press.
Hayes is also an author, having released two
industry-related titles. He is the author of Anytime Playdate: Inside the
Preschool Entertainment Boom, or, How Television Became My Baby's Best Friend
(Simon & Schuster, 2008) and the coauthor of Open Wide: How Hollywood
Box Office Became a National Obsession (Miramax Books, 2004).
Hayes succeeds Grego in the role of executive editor. Grego
was namededitor-in-chief in November.
