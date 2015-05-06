Daddy Yankee to Close Telemundo/NBCUniverso Upfront

Raggaeton singer Daddy Yankee is set to perform as the closing act at the Telemundo/NBCUniverso upfront presentation on Tuesday, May 12.

The upfront begins at 6 p.m. at the Frederick P. Rose Hall in Time Warner Center in New York City.

Daddy Yankee, who has sold more than 18 million albums, recently performed live on Telemundo's telecast of the Billboard Latin Music Awards in Miami. He is currently a coach and judge on Telemundo's hit kids' singing competition series La Voz Kids, now in its third season. He was also recently named musical creative director for MetroPCS, where he will produce music for the mobile carrier's TV campaigns.