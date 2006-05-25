Da Vinci's Inquest Clears 98%

Program Partners says that it has cleared Da Vinci's Inquest, the hour procedural drama from Canada, in 98% of the country (over 200 markets) for its sophomore season in U.S. syndication.

The series has been something of a surprise hit, averaging a 1.8 household rating, which makes it tied with Smallville for third among new weekly hours, behind only 24 and Alias, which each are averaging a 2.2.