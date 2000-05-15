Cynthia Hamilton Augustine

President, Broadcast Group/senior vice president, human resources, New York Times Co., New York City; b. Oct. 30, 1957, Columbus, Ohio; B.A., Sarah Lawrence College, 1979; J.D., Rutgers Law School, 1982; lawyer, Pitney, Hardin, Kipp & Szuch, Morristown, N.J., 1982-86; lawyer, legal department, New York Times Co., 1986-93; partner, Sabin, Bermant and Gould LLP, New York, 1993-98; senior vice president, human resources, New York Times Co., February 1998-present; current position since April 27; m. Paul Augustine, July 6, 1979; children: Jennifer, 11; Tommy, 7.