A Cybill Action

It has been a bad week for Cybill Shepherd. First, the former Moonlighting

star was taken off Columbia TriStar Television Distribution's talk show Men Are From Mars, Women Are From Venus. And now her former CBS sitcom is at the center of a $53 million lawsuit. CBS filed suit in a Los Angeles court earlier this month claiming Carsey-Werner, the studio behind Cybill, owes it $53 million in production costs. CBS alleges that Carsey-Werner promised to repay the money once the sitcom made its off-network syndication debut. And now CBS says Carsey-Werner is not making a "good faith" effort in its syndication sales. Carsey-Werner recently announced that it is bringing the comedy out in syndication, but the studio has not reported any sales so far. Both Carsey-Werner and CBS executives had no comment.