The CW Ups Two Drama Development Execs
The CW on Wednesday announced the promotions of
Gayle Hirsch and Joanna Klein to co-heads of drama development at the network.
Both continue as senior VPs and will oversee the
development of new drama series for The CW. They continue to report to Thom
Sherman, who was upped to executive VP of development by new CW president Mark
Pedowitz in May,
overseeing both scripted and unscripted programming.
Hirsch joined The CW in 2006 as VP of current
programming before transitioning to drama development, where her credits
include Nikita, and the upcoming Hart of Dixie and The Secret Circle.
Klein also joined the network in 2006, helping to
develop The Vampire Diaries and Gossip Girl. She was named SVP, drama
development in 2010.
Before joining The CW, Hirsch was a senior
executive at Cruise/Wagner Productions, worked in production at HBO Films and
Touchstone Pictures.
Klein was previously VP of development at Regency
Television and Lionsgate Television where she helped shepherd Weeds.
