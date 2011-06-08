The CW Ups Two Drama Development Execs

The CW on Wednesday announced the promotions of

Gayle Hirsch and Joanna Klein to co-heads of drama development at the network.

Both continue as senior VPs and will oversee the

development of new drama series for The CW. They continue to report to Thom

Sherman, who was upped to executive VP of development by new CW president Mark

Pedowitz in May,

overseeing both scripted and unscripted programming.

Hirsch joined The CW in 2006 as VP of current

programming before transitioning to drama development, where her credits

include Nikita, and the upcoming Hart of Dixie and The Secret Circle.

Klein also joined the network in 2006, helping to

develop The Vampire Diaries and Gossip Girl. She was named SVP, drama

development in 2010.

Before joining The CW, Hirsch was a senior

executive at Cruise/Wagner Productions, worked in production at HBO Films and

Touchstone Pictures.

Klein was previously VP of development at Regency

Television and Lionsgate Television where she helped shepherd Weeds.