CW Staying CW, Says Moonves

CBS Corp. President and CEO Les Moonves said Wednesday the new CW network will keep its name, but unveil a new logo before its launch in the fall, and probably before the May upfronts.

Speaking after a CW presentation to advertisers Wednesday on the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, Moonves said there is “zero chance” the name will change.

He pointed to research that said 48% of 18- to 34-year-olds polled were aware of the name “CW.”

“We thought if we changed it, it should be before this meeting, then we got that research back,” Moonves said.

At the presentation, CW executives revealed little about their first fall schedule, which will be announced in May. They confirmed only that America’s Top Model and WWE Smackdown! will both be on the fall slate.

Regarding their development slate, they only outlined the six pilots already announced.

The list includes dramas Split Decision, Palm Springs, Runaways and Aquaman. The presentation also included comedies She Said, He Said and Girlfriends spinoff The Game, though CW Entertainment President Dawn Ostroff said after that she expected to pick up “a couple more comedies.”