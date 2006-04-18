CW Signs With LIN for Four More Affils
LIN Television has signed a deal with The CW for four of its stations to carry the new network. The affiliates are WWHO Columbus, Ohio; WNLO Buffalo, N.Y., KNVA Austin, Texas, and WBPG Mobile, Ala.
The stations represent 2.4% of U.S. households and bring The CW’s total distribution to 81% of the country. WWHO and WNLO are currently UPN affiliates. KNVA and WBPG are affiliated with The WB. LIN TV operates KNVA under a local marketing agreement.
“After careful consideration," said Gary Chapman, chairman, president and CEO, LIN TV Corp., in a statement, "we believe that The CW's strong, sharply focused, highly promotable and highly saleable programming, its seasoned and well-regarded executive team, and LIN TV's industry-leading operating capabilities together make these affiliations with The CW the right choice for our four stations, for our viewers, for our advertisers and for our shareholders."
The CW, co-owned by CBS and Time Warner, will launch this fall with programming from The WB and UPN, which are both shutting down.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.