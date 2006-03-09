The CW Signs Four More

The CW signed up four more local stations Thursday to long-term affiliation agreements.

The new affiliates, three WB outlets and one UPN, are: WHCP Charleston-Huntington, W.Va., owned by Commonwealth Broadcasting; WPXT Portland, Me., a Pegasus Broadcast Television station; KPXJ Shreveport, La., a Minden Television station; and WBRL Baton Rouge, La., owned by Communications Corp of America.

The deals represent 1.4% of the country and bring The CW’s total distribution to more 57% of the country.

WHCP is currently a WB affiliate and carries UPN programming out of pattern. KPXJ is a UPN station, while WPXT and WBRL are both WB outlets.