CW Signs Up Clear Channel Stations

New network The CW has secured carriage in three more top 75 markets Tuesday, signing a deal with Clear Channel Television.

The newest affiliates are WKRC Cincinnati, the CBS affiliate in market no. 34, which will carry The CW on one of its digital channels; KUWB Salt Lake City, market 36; and KASN Little Rock, Ark, 57.

“Success in today's marketplace ultimately comes down to good, quality programming," Don Perry, President and Chief Executive Officer, Clear Channel Television said in a statement. "By combining the best assets of The WB and UPN with our leading local programming in Cincinnati, Salt Lake City, and Little Rock, we are well positioned in each of these markets

The latest affiliation deals bring The CW’s coverage to more than 83% of the country, including 19 of the top 20 markets. Baltimore is the only top 20 market where The CW still needs an affiliate.

The CW is launching in the fall with new shows as well as some culled from The WB and UPN, which will fold to make way for The CW. The new net is a partnership between CBS and Warner Bros., the parents of UPN and The WB, respectively.