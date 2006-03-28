The CW Signs 30 More Affils

The CW announced a slate of new affiliation agreements Tuesday that brings its total distribution to 74% of the country. Thirty more stations have signed on for the new network, including several Media General and Raycom Media-owned outlets.

The new deals include carriage in two top 50 markets: Media General’s WASV Greenville-Spartanburg, SC-Asheville, NC-Anderson, SC (market no. 35) and KBEJ San Antonio, operated by Belo Corp (no. 37).

Other deals include five top 100 markets: Media General’s WJWB Jacksonville, Fla (no. 52); Grant Communications’ WBVA Roanoke-Lynchburg, VA (no. 68) and Raycom’s WSTQ Syracuse, N.Y. (no. 76).

Also among the newest affiliates are 19 digital broadcast stations. Under these deals, The CW will be carried on the secondary digital channel of a Big Four affiliate, and, in most markets, also have full cable carriage.

“We’re very pleased to sign our first long-term multi-station affiliation agreements with Media General and Raycom Media, two of broadcasting’s largest station owners, as well as with Grant Communications and Quincy Newspapers, companies whose strong entrepreneurial spirit is grounded in local station ownership,” John Maatta, Chief Operating Officer, The CW, said in a statement.

“We’re also adding to the number of Banks, Barrington, Belo, Block Communications and Gray stations in The CW fold, as well as sealing new deals with a number of other companies with whom we’ve previously partnered for The WB. All of these companies share our excitement and enthusiasm for the unique and exceptional programming and promotion opportunities that The CW creates for them.”

The CW, co-owned by CBS and Time Warner, plans to launch Sept. 5 with some programming from both the WB and UPN, which are shutting down.