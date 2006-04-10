CW Signs 13 More Affils

The CW signed 13 more stations to long-term affiliation deals Monday, bringing its current distribution to 79% of the country.

The latest affiliates: Griffin Communications’ KWBT Tulsa, Okla; Belo Corp’s KSKN Spokane, Wash.; WQWQ Paducah, Ky., owned by Raycom Media; KWKB Cedar Rapids, Iowa, owned by KM Communications; WISE Ft. Wayne, Ind., owned by Granite Broadcasting; WWMB Myrtle Beach, operated by Barrington Broadcasting; KSNT Topeka, Kan., a Montecito Broadcast Group outlet; KDLH Duluth, Minn., operated by Granite; KAUZ Wichita Falls, Texas, owned by Hoak Media; WVIR Harrisburg, Va., and Charlottesville, Va., owned by Waterman Broadcasting; KVIQ Eureka, Calif., owned by Sainte Partners II; and KWYF Casper, Wyo., owned by Wyomedia Corp.

Several of the deals are for digital stations. WISE, KSNT and WVIR are the digital stations of the NBC affiliates in their respective markets, while KDLH, KVIQ and KAUZ are the digital stations of the CBS affiliates in their respective markets. KVIQ will also simulcast over a low-power station, KEMY.

This fall, The WB and UPN will shut down and merge into The CW, co-owned by CBS and Time Warner.