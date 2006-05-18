CW Signs 11 More Affils

On the day of its first upfront presentation, The CW signed 11 more affiliates Thursday, bringing its total distribution to more than 90% of the country and all of the top 50 markets.

The two largest market affiliates are WLYH Harrisburg-Lancaster-Lebanon-York, Pa. and WMLT Memphis, Tenn., both operated by Clear Channel Television.

Other new stations include: KCZ Springfield, Mo., owned by Schurz Communications; WBMN Macon, Ga., owned by Cox Communications; KMTR Eugene, Ore., owned by Clear Channel Television; WSEE Erie, Pa., owned by Lilly Broadcasting; KWBZ Lubbock, Texas, owned by Woods Communications Corporation ; WABI Bangor, Me., owned by Diversified Communications; WENY Elmira-Corning, N.Y., owned by Lilly Broadcasting; WWTI Watertown, N.Y., owned by Clear Channel Television; and KATN Fairbanks, Alaska, owned by Smith Media LLC.

The CW is scheduled to hold its inaugural upfront presentation Thursday morning in New York.