CW Sets Summer Lineup

The CW became the latest network to set its summer lineup on Monday.

Scripted comedy Significant Mother, which the network picked up last week, will debut Monday, Aug. 3. The comedy had previously been developed for CW’s digital network, CW Seed. Also airing on Mondays this summer will be Whose Line Is It Anyway?, which moves from Fridays beginning July 6, following the new cycle of Penn & Teller: Fool Us.

As previously announced, Beauty and the Beast will air its third season in the summer beginning May 21. British comedy Dates will air behind Beast beginning on July 9. On Aug. 5, new series AWicked Offer will bow behind the cycle premiere of America’s Next Top Model.

Following is The CW’s summer schedule:

Thursday, May 21

8:00-9:00pm “Beauty and the Beast” (Season Premiere)

Monday, July 6

8:00-9:00pm “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” (Cycle Premiere)

9:00-9:30pm “Whose Line is it Anyway?” (New Night)

9:30-10:00pm “Whose Line is it Anyway?” (Encore)

Thursday, July 9

8:00-9:00pm “Beauty and the Beast” (Original Episode)

9:00-9:30pm “Dates” (Series Premiere)

9:30-10:00pm “Dates” (Original Episode)

Friday, July 10

8:00-8:30pm “Masters of Illusion” (Cycle Premiere)

8:30-9:00pm “Whose Line is it Anyway?” (Encore)

9:00-10:00pm “The Messengers” (Original Episode)

Monday, August 3

8:00-9:00pm “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” (Original Episode)

9:00-9:30pm “Whose Line is it Anyway?” (Original Episode)

9:30-10:00pm “Significant Mother” (Series Premiere)

Wednesday, August 5

8:00-9:00pm “America's Next Top Model” (Cycle Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm “A Wicked Offer” (Series Premiere)