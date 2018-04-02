CW Renews ‘Dynasty,’ ‘Supergirl’, Eight Others

The CW has renewed 10 prime series for 2018-2019, including second seasons of Black Lightning and Dynasty. Also earning new seasons are Arrow (season seven), Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (season four), DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (season four), The Flash (season five), Jane the Virgin (season five), Riverdale (season three), Supergirl (season four) and Supernatural (season 14).

“As The CW expands to a six-night, Sunday through Friday schedule next season, we are proud to have such a deep bench of great returning series for 2018-19. By picking these ten series up for next season, we have a terrific selection of programming to choose from when we set our fall schedule in May, with more still to come,” said Mark Pedowitz, CW president.

The CW has not yet decided on rookie drama Valor, which had 13 episodes this season.

Pedowitz said he was “especially happy that we’ll continue to work with the incredibly talented casts, producers, and writers who create the series our fans are so passionate about.”