CW Pulls Plug On Gilmore Girls

The CW today said it will not be bringing back veteran drama, The Gilmore Girls.

The network and Warner Bros. released the following joint statement:

"Announcing the final season of Gilmore Girls is truly a sad moment for everyone at The CW and Warner Bros. Television.

"This series helped define a network and created a fantastic, storybook world featuring some of television's most memorable, lovable characters. We thank Amy Sherman-Palladino, Dan Palladino, Dave Rosenthal, the amazing cast led by Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel as well as the producers, writers and crew for giving us this delightful gem for the past seven years. We would also like to thank the critics and 'Gilmore' fans for their passionate support and promise to give this series the send off it deserves."

The show's return had been on the fence, reportedly in part due to pay disputes with its two leads, Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel.

The show’s finale will air Tuesday, May 15, at 8 p.m. ET.