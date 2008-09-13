CW Promotes Tuck to Sales Chief

The CW promoted Rob Tuck to executive VP of national sales. Tuck, who served the network as executive VP of sales and planning since 2006, replaces Bill Morningstar, who left The CW in July to join MLB Network.

In his new role, Tuck will oversee all of the network's national sales efforts, including primetime advertising and digital sales for its Website. He will also supervise all integrated marketing initiatives involving sponsors. Prior to The CW, Tuck had been with The WB since its first broadcast season in 1995.