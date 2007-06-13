CW Names Business Boss

The CW has named Rich Vokulich senior VP of business affairs, reporting to chief operating officer John Maatta.

Vokulich will oversee all business affairs for the network, including talent, development and license fee negotiations.

Vokulich was formerly with co-owned CBS Paramount Network Television, where he had been a consultant since 2005. Prior to that he was an executive VP at Fox Television Studios and senior VP of business affairs for Fox Broadcasting Co.

The move to the CW network marks a return of sorts for Vokulich, who began his business affairs career at CBS.