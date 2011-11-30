CW Marketing Chief Haskins Staying After All

Longtime CW marketing chief Rick Haskins is sticking with the network he helped launch. After news initially broke last spring that he would leave the network after the fall launch, The CW said Wednesday it has promoted Haskins to the newly created position of executive VP, marketing and digital programs, expanding his role to content creation.

He will continue to report to CW President Mark Pedowitz.

In his new title, Haskins will take on the new challenge of developing

and producing original content for The CW's digital platforms including online,

mobile and social media, as well as developing digital extensions of the

network's new and current series like The

Vampire Diaries and Gossip Girl.

He will continue to lead all of the network's marketing and

digital initiatives, as he has done since The CW's inception in 2006.

"Rick Haskins is hands down one of the best marketing

executives in our industry," Pedowitz said in a statement. "Under his

creative direction and leadership, his team has shaped a clear, distinct brand

for The CW in an incredibly competitive media landscape, and we are thrilled

that he will continue to be a part of The CW family for years to come."

Haskins joined The CW in 2006 as executive VP, marketing and

brand strategy. During his tenure, he was responsible for notable campaigns

like "OMFG" for Gossip Girl and "Catch

VD" for Vampire Diaries.